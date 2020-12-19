I don’t smoke weed, it was a simple demo during the Campaigns- Mayinja

By Paul Waiswa

After a video exposing him feeling and smoking weed came to the public eye, singer Ronald Mayinja has come up and defended himself saying he was carrying out research thus defending the actions are seen in a viral video where he was seen smoking weed.

Recently singer Ronald Mayinja shocked and disappointed many after being caught live on camera smoking weed during one of Museveni’s Presidential campaigns. In the viral video which was captured by NBS Uncut, Ronald Mayinja is shown singing his Museveni campaign song “Akalulu” and excitedly asking for some weed from a youth.

He later holds the weed in his hands and takes a puff right before giving it back to the youth. While speaking in an interview on a local television, Mayinja defended his actions and said that it was part of his contract to show young people who take weed that they are not against them.

“This is part of a section of my contract to show youth who take it that we are not against them but, rather, show them the right way to stop using it by standing in their shoes,” said Mayinja.