MC Kats kick starts campaign against HIV/AIDS stigma

By Musa Ssemwanga

Kats for some time now has been showered messages of love and applause from friends and fans on social media ever since he revealed his status. (HIV positive).

Many regarded such as a crucial health initiative ever since he went public with his HIV status in December 2019.

Latest is that the Media personality Edwin Katamba alias MC Kats has started a campaign to end stigma against HIV/AIDS.

The self-proclaimed King of the mic’s new journey is an edutainment campaign to eradicate stigmatizing people living with HIV through by the public.

In this initiative, Kats will be working closely with the Uganda Network on Law, Ethics and HIV/AIDS(UGANET), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), The AIDS Support Organization (TASO), The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Open Society Initiative for Eastern Africa (OSIEA).

“Kat’s initiative is expected to go a long way in reaching out especially to the young people living with HIV” said a one Dorothy an official from UGANET.

She said this at a dialogue that was organized on Wednesday at Serena Hotel were Kats was one of the panelists.