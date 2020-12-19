My next pregnancy is going to be a mistake – Nwagi

By Ahmad Muto

According to songstress Winne Nwagi, getting pregnant is thrilling only when it happens by mistake and that is what she hopes.

She made this statement while responding to a question about why it is taking her so long to have a second child.

She explained that getting pregnant is not as easy as many people think and therefore can’t put a timeline to when she expects to conceive, therefore she will have a second child when it happens.

“I can’t say I am getting pregnant next year and it doesn’t happen. Pregnancy happens by mistake, so I want to get pregnant by mistake and keep it.” She added though that she thinks this is the best time because of the lockdown.

“If I got it now I can keep. We are in lockdown so by the time they lift it, I would have given birth.” Also, she noted that lockdown hasn’t affected her financially in any way whatsoever because she keeps getting from all directions for doing nothing.

“I have been lucky the whole lockdown. People send me money without even working. People just say I am sending you lunch and the money is so big for that.” Twitter: @MUTOHD