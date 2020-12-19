Omah Lay, Tems back in Nigeria

By Ahmad Muto

Nigerian singers Omah Lay and Tems have finally arrived in their home country Nigeria after daunting days in Uganda, between performances, court and prison.

The Nigerian In Diaspora Community chairman, Abike Dabiri Erewa shared the news of their return on her Twitter page.

The singers touched down at Muritala Mohammed International Airport on Thursday, December 17, at around 12:35 pm. “Stanley Omah Didia (@Omah_Lay), Temilade Openiyi ( @temsbaby), Muyiwa Ayoniyi and others just landed at the MMIA Lagos from Uganda via Ethiopia Airline at about 12:35 pm local time.We are glad they are finally home.”

Photos of the two singers started making rounds on social media immediately after they were spotted.

In a different tweet, the NIDCOM chairman posted a photo of the Nigerian superstars at the airport and also extended appreciation to the foreign affairs minister of Nigeria Geoffrey Onyeama, the mission in Uganda and the Uganda government for a quick resolution of the matter.

