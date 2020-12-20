Diamond’s dad spotted carrying a sack, shocks son’s fans

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz fans are worried after a photo of his father, Abdul Juma boarding a matatu while carrying a sisal sack went viral. The photo left the singer’s fans believing he still holds a grudge against his biological father. However some felt it is all well-deserved for abandoning his family.

The Bongo star was believed to have reconciled with his father who neglected their family when they were young leaving him to be raised by a single mother. Almost a year ago, it was reported how Abdul cried out to his son asking him to grant him a conversation after revealing the first time they had a talk was 20 years ago.

The old man claimed he was not happy with the fact that he was not on good terms with his son and would love to iron out their differences by having a sit-down, talk and become a family like before. Diamond’s father said he may have wronged the musician before but asked him to forgive and forget about all that as they are all family. Abdul also pleaded with Diamond to help him financially so that he can stop hawking second-hand shoes for survival.