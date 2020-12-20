Kasumba questions Canary’s business acumen

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality Samson Kasumba has subtly challenged his colleague, Canary Mugume after the latter made a business decision he has implied is a huge blunder. Canary took to social media where he shared a picture to show his latest business venture from he hopes to mint some cash.

The business that he named Canary Gardens set for wedding and private functions in Kasumba’s opinion is in a terrible location – Kisaasi. He believes Canary’s chances of reaping from his investment is very limited. He shared the sign poster with the caption, “Byebyo”. Kasumba replied: “Investing in Kisaasi?” to which Canary replied: “Tewaliyo Ssente?” and Kasumba went mute, perhaps took it to his DM and had the conversation at work. However, Kasumba didn’t leave unscathed. Collins Ahabwe: “Nange ansobedde! Oba @SamsonKasumba yabaki?” Beimgana: “Kisaasi is getting better day by day And if it’s a private land ? Then better invest.” Mr. Sweet Cane: “Correction sir that is kyanja”