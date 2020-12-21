Sheila Gashumba wanted by Police

By Kampala Sun writer

The police are on the hunt for Lil’ Stunner Sheila Gashumba over flouting Covid-19 guidelines.

Gashumba held a party dubbed the “Ballers Party” up to 1 am at Pearl of Africa Hotel in total violation of the Covid-19 rules.

When police raided the place with hundreds of revelers, tribes of expensive liquor worth millions of shillings was last night destroyed as inebriated party animals struggled their way out of Pearl of Africa Hotel trying to evade arrest.

Among those who escaped was the party organizer Gashumba who was seen fleeing barefooted with her micro mini skirt flying in all directions.

“A file has been opened and all perpetrators are to be charged in courts of law,” A police officer pursuing the matter told Kampala Sun.

It should be recalled that Police warned the public against attending parties during this Pandemic period and several events have been raided, the latest being a brunch that led to the arrest of Nigerian artists Omah Lay and Tems.

The police also reveal that they have obtained footage of revelers and will pursue the revelers.

Several videos shared by a few brave revelers shoving away tables with expensive liquor to create more room for the escape.

In one video, a yet to be identified female reveler heard shouting “this is our hotel, they can’t just come in like that,”

Sheila Gashumba wasn’t readily available for comment. She has been a brand ambassador for the hotel since 2018.