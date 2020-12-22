DJ Shiru drops third album ‘We Can’

By Julius Senyimba

Forget his problems with the Queen’s language, DJ Shiru should be credited for starting the collaboration between singers and deejays in Uganda.

He has been doing it for more than ten years in which he has released three albums.

The first two albums were named Nothing to Something and Born To Love.

He has also spearheaded projects with Bebe Cool, Jose Chameleone, Cindy, and Patoranking among other artistes in his 15 years in the music industry.

Recently, the veteran spin doctor compiled the 3rd album that he has just released.

The ‘We can’ album has over 17 songs from artistes across the globe like Mercy Lion from Columbia, The Ben from Rwanda, and other Ugandan musicians like John Blaq, Crysto Panda, Spice Diana, Winnie Nwagi, Fresh Kid, and EeZzy among others.

Some of the songs on the album include ‘Born to love you’ ft Winnie Nwagi, Keicy, and the Ben, ‘Kotido’ ft Eezzy, ‘Tukuba’ ft Fresh Kid among others.

The album was produced by 11 producers including, Ian pro, Eno Beats, Artin, Brian Beats, Nash, Kaysam, Nexo, Dmario, Jkayz on the beat, Ricco producer, and Kamba on the beat.

The deejay got a thumbs up from artists like Eddy Kenzo. “Congratulations my brother Dj shiru for your new album. enough respect to all the artists on this album Great job guys. Respect