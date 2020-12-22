Don’t kiss strangers Covid-19 is real, Bruno K

By Julius Senyimba

Despite Covid19 killing people and keeping others down for weeks, many out there are yet to take the fight against the virus serious a thing that worried singer Bruno K hence coming out to share his story to help matters.

“The day I got covid 19 is the day I stopped making jokes about this disease. It all started as a fever and I was feeling so weak. I ran straight to the nearest clinic for a check up and the malaria results came out positive. The doctor immediately prescribed for me a malaria dose.” The first tweet of the thread read.

The singer shared more of his Covid19 story. “I started doing steaming 4 times a day. The 1st day I started feeling a little bit better. So the next day I didn’t steam and guess what. Things became worse. I called my cousin who is a doc he told me if I want to go thru this I need to keep steaming nonstop. I resumed with.”

. You people who love kissing kissing strangers u are in serious trouble.”

He concluded saying “I know so many people out there can’t afford that ka test money but one big sign that am going to emphasize on is losing your smelling sense. If that happens to you and you can’t afford the test just isolate your self and start doing the things I wrote above. God bless you all.”