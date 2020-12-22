Hemdee Kiwanuka makes Hollywood mark with 2020 Movie Sweet Revenge: Army of One

By Kampala Sun writer

Whereas 2020 has been a forgettable year for many worldwide, for singer, actor and film producer Hemdee Kiwanuka, it is one to remember.

He has made a huge mark on Hollywood and by producing an acclaimed brand new 2020 film, Army of One which he produced with Stephen Durham.

His previous movies Dark within and Redwood massacre: The annihilation never received such rave reviews.

Film synopsis

Out hiking, Special Forces Brenner Baker and her husband stumble upon an illegal drug compound. The drug dealers capture them, kill her husband, and leave her for dead. They should have made sure they finished the job. Now, 1st Lieutenant Brenner Baker of the Army’s 75th Ranger Division is on a one-woman killing mission carving up everyone in her path until there is only one person standing: her.

According to a review on www.pophorror.com From the very beginning, Army Of One has some great tension buildup. The film also stars Geraldine Singer who was fabulous as the gang’s mama leader. Singer gives an unsettling performance and is one of the highlights of the movie.

Hollman was absolutely brutal in the film as well, showing no mercy. She portrays a women who is seeking revenge for her murdered husband, and at times, you can really feel her pain. There’s nothing like a good revenge story, and she pulls it off so well. Her elaborate traps were reminiscent of those seen in First Blood (1982).

I really enjoyed the action in this film and Hollman is a natural in the fight scenes. The film has a good mix of action and psychological tones, thanks to Singer’s unnerving character.

I also really like how Army Of One doesn’t really have any dull spots. It is pretty much action from start to finish. I appreciate filmmakers who do that; they know what the audience wants. These guys did a good job at balancing out the action and dialogue. In some action movies, the fight scenes can be a jumbled mess of cuts. However, in Army of One, the editors did a great job at keeping up with the action and making it easy for the audience to see what’s going on. Come to think of it, the major fight scene didn’t have a single cut, which is impressive. It was all one shot, which I loved.

For an action film, this one isn’t very gory, which isn’t a bad thing. Sometimes too much onscreen blood takes away from the story. Although the gore is implied, we don’t really see it. Hollman does a great job at being totally violent throughout the movie.

Overall, if you love action, check out Army of One. It is fantastic with some really great acting. With a rewarding end, this is a film for any action fan. The fight scenes were superb, and Ellen Hollman is a star in this movie.

Born to singer Halima Namakula Hemdee realised, entertainment was his calling.

Hemdee began his career has a Hip Hop artist in the early 90’s, touring with The Gap Band, R Kelly, Master P and many more. He later got signed with Abram Artist Agency as an actor/model, after he appeared in so many TV commercials, in 2000 he booked a TV show that changed his life “Cannonball Run” which aired on USA network and produced by GRB Entertainment.

In 2000, he started booking and producing international concerts with artist like Jason Derulo, Boyz II Men, T-Pain, Sean Kingston, Beenie Man, Elephant Man and that led him to start creating/producing his first reality Television show “Fame In The Family” featuring Sean Kingston and Romeo Miller that aired on E Network and executive produced by GRB Entertainment.

Now with a few TV shows under his belt, Hemdee partnered with Stephen Durham and started making action and horror films. With his determination to win, the sky is the limit for Hemdee.