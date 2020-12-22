Nwagi hits gym to get back to factory settings

By Julius Senyimba

Singer Winnie Nwagi has a good number of songs that have helped her build a big fan base.

However, most of her male fans have others reasons beyond the voice and its the curves a thing she is in the know of.

This is the reason why she hit the gym again after realizing that she was losing the optical nutrition advantage and her caption on a workout video said it all.

In an Instagram post, she claimed that by the time she will be done with the new journey, she will be back to factory settings.



In the comments section, some of her fans cheered her on while others came off a bit harsh.

Lucky Powor “Fitness is the way to go. Keep it up”

Best 05 “You inspire me. The way you love working out”

Mpindi 89 “Look how heavy she looks and walks. Have a leg day at the gym not just cutting the belly fats”

Castie Teth “You should get a good coach to help you fight that meet in between your thighs”

Maggie Williams 6545 “body gals”