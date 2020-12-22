Nwagi shields Azawi at Beatz as Ruth Grace shines

By Julius Senyimba

When two Swangz Avenue musicians were announced to headline Club Beatz at home online concert, many had their reservations especially with upcoming Azawi running out of songs.

However, Sunday, being a day for God, everything was on point apart from big sister Winnie Nwagi’s second costume that had her chest as visible as Katumba’s dental formula.

Winnie Nwagi and Azawi perform at the Club Beatz at home concert (PhotoL Julius Senyimba)



Away from the negative energy, the show had a smoothing start from one of Rated Next winners, Ruth Grace with a Merry Christmas song.

The church girl was something else winning the vocal battle before it even kicked off being in the know of those next of stage.

Ruth Grace put up a great performance on the night (Photo: Julius Senyimba)



To a new fan down in Nigeria, it would be difficult to tell him or her that the two do have sole careers; with one being innocent to the bone marrow and the other, a seen it all.

But for the performance, Nwagi had a statement and she made it.