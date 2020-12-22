Pallaso’s Malamu hits 1M views on YouTube

By Julius Senyimba

Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso is on cloud nine after his 2020 mega song “Malamu” has hit one million views on YouTube under a month.

The Karma Ivan managed artist who couldn’t hide his joy took to his social media pages to express how notching such numbers on YouTube in a short time is no mean feat in a country that taxes its citizens on data through OTT.

“1 million views in 1 month. For a Country with OTT ALAMDULILLAH” Pallaso noted.

However, reaching at this wasn’t a mean fate as he had to struggle in finding a manager who understands him after falling out with Jeff Kiwa of Team No Sleep.

But now, Karma is putting on a good show for the singer and if they stay together, 2021 might be their year as well because such a milestone under a month only speaks of a bright future.