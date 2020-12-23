A Pass cuts Birthday cake with BBQ knives

By Julius Senyimba

In an African set up, you become a man by age or owning a family. For A Pass, one is in the bag after turning 30years old early this week.

Now, what is left is a woman in his life and kids. And we know that gives him sleepless nights and does hide from relatives who love the question, how is she?

Away from the father world back to the single hood he understands to the bone marrow, A Pass had a small function with those in his inner circle and when the time for cutting cake was next, he pulled out BBQ knives to do the job.

This might sound okay to him being a comedian of sorts but it is what he had around and based on that, we agree with his relatives, he needs a woman in his world