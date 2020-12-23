Daxx Kartel marries girlfriend

By Ahmad Muto

At last, singer Daxx Kartel has wedded his fiancée Maureen Naluwooza who introduced him to her parents sometime last year.

Over the weekend, he shared photos and videos of the scientific ceremony on his social media. The pair dated for over 5 years but had since became cagey about wedding preparations.

Months ago we reported here he had said Momo had to give him a baby first before he gives her a wedding. However, she seems to have won after the singer gave her the wedding anyway.

He captioned one of the videos “Musege ku musege” in honour of one of his songs where his wife is the vixen and the other “Alhamdulilah”.

The ‘Musega’ song according to the singer was a dedication to those that criticized his ways and claimed he was unfit to be a husband.

