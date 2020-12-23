DJ Shan sues MTV Music Awards, wants $1M

By Julius Senyimba

There is a money war going on between a deejay Nalugoda Shaban stage name DJ Shan and MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA).

His face was used in an advert for the 2021 MAMA awards without his consent and now, he wants to be compensated for using his face and fame.

In a legal letter addressed to MAMA of which we have a copy of has an ultimatum of four days for them to pay the hefty fees or face legal actions.

Part of the letter reads;

TAKE NOTICE, that we are under instructions to demand as we hereby do that you;

a) Henceforth cease and desist from using our client’s creative work without his permission/ consent.

b) Furnish in our chambers a sum of 1M USD as reparation for the damages and suffering you have so far caused to our client.

c) Furnish in our chambers a sum of 100k USD which our client has so far incurred whilst instructing us.

TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that, our demands herein must be adhered to within 4 days from receipt hereof, short of which we shall institute Legal proceedings against thy company/ organizations/ entities.