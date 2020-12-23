I am a village girl with a big bum, Chosen Becky

By Julius Senyimba

Slay queens have a problem of self-entitlement when it comes to things like, having big behinds, pointing boobs and glowing skins over village girls.

However, for singer Chosen Becky, such things are for all ladies not the Kampala born ones. “How did this village girl get this big bum #kapyaata,” Chosen wondered in a caption of her in a picture with Yusufu Baliruno.

In the picture, she had her behind do a reflection of a capital letter P and in the comments section, it was a matter of just for laughs.

Peter Emma Gift “Because she stood like as if she was going to take a corner kick”

Hailey Barbs “Am asking myself de same quesoni naye banange aahaaa”

Gwokyalya Safina “Nange newunyizza!!!! The bum masha’allah”

Hadija Babie “Enakuzino wafuna makeup artist akukola ebiliyo”

Sonia Mirembe “sente ne love zileeta eebina”