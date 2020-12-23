Kenzo’s award subdues ‘struggle’ camp

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Eddy Kenzo wasn’t just going to end 2020 without another award just weeks after the last one. Let’s say his Christmas came early after he scooped the Entertainer of the Year award at the just concluded African Entertainment Award USA.

He took to social media to share the news with his fans. “Congratulations to me and my fans. I’m the best entertainer at AEAUSA 2020 in New Jersey.”

At this rate, he seems to have broken the spirit of team ‘tuli mu struggle’ because compared to his past wins, this time they didn’t flock to his comments sections to make their frustration with him known. It was all positive energy.

Ramzy Yassin: “It was a good move for you to stay away from politics, especially from campaigns, I liked that, keep going and moving, the sky is just the limit.”

Saif Abubakar: “I need to have a talk with your God he may not be the one we pray to,This winning is too much Eddy Kenzo everywhere and who votes for U?? Sebo stop winning U will stress our artists to death. Congz Mzee Musuuza Good work God above ,do the work thy do the talk.”

Raydo Provens: “Congratulations Eddy, here in Zambia we play your music even in church.”

