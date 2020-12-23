King Saha bar rumours cause anxiety among muslims

By Ahmad Muto

Singer King Saha real name Semanda Mansoor has undergone a roasting session on social media after rumours started making rounds he has opened a bar.

Being a muslim, bar and generally booze business is out of bounds since islam bars followers of prophet Muhamad from boozing.

Muslims have come out in big numbers to assure him the venture is haram and should therefore stop disgracing muslims.

A one Katamaba Daniel: wrote: “Mansoor having a bar business!!! Uganda enyumide luno. Oba nekamunaba gookya kanaberamu? Asking for a group of die hards.”

Kimbugwe Shamim wasn’t impressed at all. She wrote: “Earning from haram is totally prohibited. If you are a muslim, I think you know that.”

However, some people argued that Allah should be the one to judge him because they believe he is aware.

