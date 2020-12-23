Prima not a Geosteady fan, chooses Rema’s song

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Geosteady’s ex-wife has revealed that she does not like any of her ex’s songs and her favourite song is ‘Be with you’ by Rema Namakula. He has also opened up on life after Geosteady saying now has a lot of time to promote her skin care and food businesses because she is free from the obligations that come with marriage.

“In the past I was married and so I was not free. I didn’t do things he didn’t like. Now I have my own rules and work on my own terms.”

About the claims she was dark skinned in the past and became lighter with the spotlight, she said she had fair skin but wasn’t dark. She attributed her complexion to her skin care routines that she follows religiously.

“I take 45 minutes having a shower. I didn’t bleach but became lighter because of my skin care routine. The more you take care of it, the lighter it becomes. I also use creams and I have done it for five years.

Twitter: @MUTOHD