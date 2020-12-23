Ragga Dee calls off artistes’ riot, accused of anarchy

By Ahmad Muto

Local artistes are very angry with Ragga Dee blaming him for acting unilaterally on their behalf. According to the artistes who had a meeting on Monday with the Ministry of Gender officials asking for a stimulus package, Ragga Dee called off a protest they had planned without consulting them and them promoter, Emma Carlos getting to bash them.

The artistes who were in attendance – Wisdom Kaye, Hanson Baliruno among others blamed Ragga Dee for discussing things with the ministry’s officials and not briefing them prior to their meetings with them.

This follows an assurance by the Ministry of Gender officials that they do not have money for their stimulus package. According to their meeting on Monday, officials assured them that the finance ministry managed to re-allocate sh1.2b and have reached the threshold so can nolonger re-allocated more money.

According to Anita Seruwagi, the general secretary of the artistes union, the umbrella organisation for all artistes’ associations said about their stimulus fund, they wrote a letter to the IGP and the ministry of gender about a pending protest by all its members. That Ragge Dee called off.

Now Ragga Dee has explained he wrote the letter as the National Cultural Forum chairman to the president asking for sh47b that he ordered the ministry of finance to find the money. But when they found sh1.2b, a meeting was called without him and was only attended by members of Uganda Musicians association and Uganda National Cultural Centre, only to learn later the money ended up with the promoters.

Twitter: @MUTOHD