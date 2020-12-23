Rebecca Jingo bashed over marriage counsel

By Ahmad Muto

Wannabe singer but celebrated in media personality, Rebecca Jingo earned the wrath of social media after provoking the online community with her opinion on relationships, marriage and the dynamics. She subtly bashed women asking them to work on their brains more than their faces.

She wrote:“Discuss……Not every man or woman wants SEX only. Some men/women need your brain and attitude to support their dreams. What’s your say??? Me : Instead of spending more time polishing your face or wasting time on useless things please polish the brain too.”

And given her history as far as marriage and relationships are concerned, they felt she does not have the moral authority to give any advice whatsoever.

Mutemera Paul: “Jingo say nothing about marriage because you failed ……..you saw divorce as the only option ,what should a young girl learn from you? Divorce? No no no I follow you but you should post other things not areas where you failed..leave this for Irene Lutaaya, Barbie etc.”

She clapped back: “But why did you waste your time going to school. How many failed marriages do you know apart from mine???? You want to say if a baby falls while moving the baby should stop trying to walk because he or she fell??? Are you normal just asking bro.”

Meek Alfred: “Rebecca Jingo you mean u never had both attitude and brain?you have divorced several times!!!leave our ladies to polish their faces like you.you shldnt be posting this rubbish pretending to be who you are’nt.”

Happiness Ismael: “hahahaha naye banange muvvuma. I hated that woman the day she read a letter full of lies about my family. Kale mukazzi gwe wantama, she doesn’t make research before reading.”

Rebecca Jingo at some point was the poster child of divorce according to the public. Her last prominent relationship was with media consultant, Joel Isabirye that ended in a marriage that lasted a few months.

Twitter: @MUTOHD