Salvado, Ykee Benda bash Nigeria’s Tems

By Ahmad Muto

City comedian Patrick Salvado has heaped singer Bebe Cool praises after Nigerian singer Tems took to Twitter in a series of tweets calling out Bebe advising him to never step in Nigeria again.

Salvado has tweeted that there are many mistakes Bebe has made but like him, people should consider focusing on the good he has done.

“We only have one @BebeCoolUG– He’s bound to make mistakes but he’s ours, Yes he’s going to fuck up, yes he will anger some people but I choose the good he’s done over his moments of weakness. Thank you for being my friend Big Size – I will always respect you for that.”

The Uganda Musicians Association president Ykee Benda called Tems out for acting with communication with a lot of compassion and responsibility after she was arrested for performing, in total violation of Covid-19 SOPs. Then reaching Nigeria only to start fuming disrespectfully.

“One minute you apologize to Ugandans for putting their lives in danger when you performed here, another you abuse the artist who pointed out the wrong ! So pathetic! If he came and performed in Nigeria after 9months of you under lockdown would be cool with that? @temsbaby.”

