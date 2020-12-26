I got Covid-19 and recovered – Martha Kay

By Ahmad Muto

City socialite Martha Kay has revealed she caught Covid-19 a month ago and has since recovered. That she kept it a secret to avoid stigma. She said it opened her eyes because she was one of those who had not taken it seriously.

She tweeted: “I was one of those people that thought COVID-19 was not real. I lived life like usual till I caught the virus about a month ago. Woah! It wasn’t fun! I didn’t want to share that info for fear of the stigma but I think it’ll help those living carelessly to know that COVID is real!”

And those with similar experiences came out to share while others decided to give her an influencer’s reception.

A number of public figures have caught Covid-19 and recovered in the past from AIGP Asan Kasingye and veteran gospel singer Isaac Rucci. Difference is, they announced on social media, something Martha didn’t because of stigma.

