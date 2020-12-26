Juliana reveals baby Taj

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Juliana Kanyomozi has continued to keep social media in-laws right at the edge of their seats with her Christmas message. She shared a photo holding her baby, Taj with his back towards the camera and face hidden.

It should be remembered besides the baby’s face remaining a mystery, no one has figured out who the baby daddy is. Juliana shared the news of the baby’s birth in May this year setting tongues wagging about how she managed to keep the pregnancy a top secret.

Her Christmas message attracted all sorts of reactions. Some used it to troll the likes of Full Figure who left nothing to the imagination, giving a minute by minute update of them in labour and revealing the baby’s face.

The last time Juliana teased her fans was months ago when she shared a photo of Taj on a stroller with his face covered and among the many questions, her fans asked her to reveal the baby daddy.

