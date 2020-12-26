Lukoma welcomes second child

By Ahmad Muto

Singer and actress Hellen Lukoma has welcomed her second child with husband Kaka. She broke the news through her social media platforms thanking the lord for the Christmas gift. They have named the baby Ark Janathul.

She posted a photo of the baby boy in a crib, not revealing his face and captioned it: “MERRY CHRISTMAS. THANK U LORD. ARK JANNATHUL.”

She has been congratulated in numbers on social media.

News about Lukoma’s pregnancy broke in November after her photos with a baby bump emerged online. Social media asked her questions about family planning and child spacing given the period between her first child’s birth and the second pregnancy.

