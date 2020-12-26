Lydia Jazmine launches NGO, says it was a dream

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Lydia Jazmine has finally launched her NGO, Silent Voices that she has been pushing for the last couple of months, visiting and donating stuff to the disadvantaged.

After a successful launch, she took to her social media platforms to those that turned up claiming the post came late because she received the photos late.

According to her, the goal is to change the lives of children, teenagers and the youth.

“I Have Been Waiting On These Piks Like Forever!! Here We Are. THANK YOU To Everybody That Came Through At Grand Imperial Last Saturday For The Launch Of My Campaign #Silentvoices I’m Humbled. This Is One Of My DREAMS And You Made It Come True! It’s Just The Genesis! Let’s Start The Work Come 2021 Lets Touch/Change Lives Of The Children, Teenagers & Youth Of Our Generation. God Is The Greatest!”

The last time we reported about her NGO and its activities, social media users had asked her to start donating stuff quietly without taking pictures and sharing them online.

Twitter: @MUTOHD