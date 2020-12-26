Mckenzie afraid to visit village home because of marital status

By Ahmad Muto

Former media personality and city events’ organizer Brian Mckenzie has shared his festive season frustration on social media.

He said the questions about his marital status and future plans have changed how he thinks about going to the village.

On Twitter, he wrote: “The only thing I don’t like about coming back to the village is everyone believes I should come back with a wife.”

On Facebook, he posted: “But do we have to discuss Marital status at every meeting with a relative!!!”

Comedian Alex Muhangi asked him about his excuse and he pointed out Alex’s woes as well. It should be noted that Alex has also been subjected to pressure online to marry his baby mama, Prim Asimwe.

Meanwhile, Mckenzie is a father of one.

