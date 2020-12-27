Bebe Cool’s Silent Majority gear receives mixed reactions

By Hussein Kiganda

Bebe Cool’s attire branded with “silent majority” have continued to leave Ugandans in murmurs.

The “wire wire” posted on his social media handles a number of products branded with his slogan,”silent majority” and asked the public to support him and buy from him.

“New silent majority caps in 3D Rubber Print by the bestest T-shirt Printer. Kleberson WEAR UG T-shirt Printing around town are officially out today in different cool colors at 40k each. Get silent majority caps and your personal Tshirts, caps, jumpers, sweaters…,” He wrote and added the contact people that are responsible for supplying the attire in several places.

This was well to some and to others, it was like a adding petrol to a burning house. His fans were all up with excitement but others replied with bitterness, saying to that he should instead brand the T-shirts with other slogans and symbols and sell them.

“I need a customized one…red in color with a fist or umbrella,” W Jon Rawl replied.



“Bebe Cool your business has grown. However, I thought your government is rich enough to give these caps to poor citizens at zero price. But I guess your also surviving on the little you got in these caps and that’s why we tell you stop struggling for survival and vote#Kyagulanyissentamurobertforpresident,” Ojiambo Ronald wrote.

“In Mukono we also support gagamel…my celeb is Bebe Cool higher level thanks naye we need in mukono, kleberson try papa thanx,” Job stars commented.



“There is a candidate in the most recent US election that used the same slogan of silent majority but things didn’t go so well for him in the end, Bebe Cool, so you copy!,” Mark Weins wrote.



Bebe Cool has been vending his silent majority slogan for a long time but had not yet felt its weight since the rise of the the people power movement. The slogan has had a say since political campaigns started has has won the singer presence on bigger political shows.