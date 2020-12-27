Pastor Okudi in new collaboration with Dr Bitone

By Paul Waiswa

Uganda’s celebrated gospel musician Pastor George Okudi who for sometime has been locked outside the music docket is finally back in the business determined to gain back his lost glory.

The singer who had spent a couple of years out of active music circles after moving to the United States for Greener pastures has hit the Makindye based Banagi recording studio. alongside singer and song writer Dr Bitone (Denis Kawuki). They have released a song project titled Mission to Freedom.

Dr. Bitone has collaborated with Pr. George Okudi on the latest song (photo: courtesy)

To differ from the usual gospel vibes, the pastor has dropped lyrics that preach freedom and equality. The song is a message of hope to the young generation.

Dr Bitone through the years has also won several accolades, moved places and currently vying for Makindye Luwafu LC 3 councillorship on NUP card. The song Mission to Freedom was produced by Producer Baba Kumapeesa in Makindye