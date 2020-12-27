We are waiting for your pregnancy with Ssebunya, fan taunts Rema

By Hussein Kiganda

One of Rema Namakula’s fans has reminded her of the public’s long wait for her pregnancy for Sebunya. Replying to the “Siri muyembe” singer, a one Lutwama George told the singer that what the public is waiting for is to see her pregnant.

“REMA I CONGRATULATE YOU FOR CELEBRATING YOUR DAUGHTER’S HAPPY BIRTHDAY BUT THERE IS A BIG QUESTION POSED TO YOU. IT’S NOW TWO YEARS SINCE YOUR BEAUTIFUL KWANJULA TOOK PLACE, WHERE IS PREGNANCY FOR SEBUNYA??? WHAT THE WORLD IS WAITING TO SEE IS YOU CARRYING THE PREGNANCY FOR SEBUNYA,” Lutwama replied to one of her posts.

This came after the singer heaped praise to her daughter Aamal Musuuza on her sixth birthday. The singer posted birthday wishes to her daughter but some of her fans kept on trolling her and asking her why she was not yet pregnant and why she did not wish happy birthday to Eddy Kenzo.

“Aamaal at 6. I’m more than proud to be your mama. May Allah protect you and guide you always my love,” she posted on her social media handle.

After this, some sent her congratulatory replies and others asked her why she did not wish a happy birthday to Kenzo as others thanked Sebunya for raising Aamaal.

Princee Live wrote, “Happy birthday to her. Naye wabusse birthday yaa Tata were, ofwaaki Lema?”

Musasizi Benjah Kayitani wrote,”The more she grows, she brings her father’s image, happy birthday to her Bambi”

Ntege Lilliane replied,” Hbd Aamaal, thanks to daddy Hamza for being a good, loving caring dad, may Allah bless the works of his hands allahuma Amiin.”

It’s now a year since Rema introduced Sebunya in what many described as a historical introduction.