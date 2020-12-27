You are now a laughing stock, fans blast Big Eye

By Hussein Kiganda

On Christmas Day fans blasted Big Eye who had posted an Xmas message to faded socialite, Brian White, on his social media handle.

The singer used his handle to thank the faded socialite a d reminding the public of how good he was.



“Merry Xmas Mr BRYAN WHITE and your family. We shall never forget you in any situation. We witnessed the big role you played on changing the mindset of many youths in Uganda. I am very sure the youths are missing you a lot and your motivational words. God bless you wherever you are. I will never underestimate the efforts you invested in making the youths to love their government,” Big Eye posted.



Some of his followers on Facebook blasted him and told that his posts no-longer have sense in them and therefore turn him into a nuisance. Others told him that Brian was just used by some people and dumped and therefore he is nolonger of value.

Godfrey Rugogamu: ” Arrivalalism at all his money. Be careful if you are a new kid on the block bro.”

Jafar Semakula: ” mpozzi wali ambassador? Basajja mwe mukuba okuseke awali DJ Micheal nga akeela kuva Waka genda mukikomera was Bryan White naye muli bazibu”

Kintu Julius: “your posts these days are turning you into a laughing stock”

Joy Kizito: “Era dala he’s a used condom, my government enamba only one begged has wished him a happy day”