Levixone is not a gospel artiste, says Lanek

By Hussein kiganda

Gospel singer , Lanek, the president of the Uganda gospel artists association stang gospel singer Levixone when he told public that he is not a gospel singer.

Lanek told the media that Levixone’s songs are not in anyway connected to gospel music. He said that there are no Godly messages in almost all his songs.

“Levixone is not a gospel artist. When you listen to his songs, they have no any gospel aspect in them because he sings his owns songs which have no meaning at all. What is the meaning of ‘Chikibombe’ and ‘Turn The Replay’? How are these songs connected to gospel? You are calling people to God but using turn the replay…,” He said.

This came after he stepped down from office saying that most artists he leads do not sing gospel music and therefore he would not lead such people. He is a long time gospel singer who released songs like “sidogo”, “batuwayiriza” and many more.

Replying to Lanek, Levixone told a city TV that Lanek was not his president because he assumed office as just a provisional leader who would lead to the formation of a bigger leadership but he insisted on staying in office.

“I do not have time to talk about him because I am too busy in Burundi, meeting their first lady, we are in a charity run to help people. And to be honest, he is not my president because he appointed himself and he still did not organize for an election for us to elect him…,” He said.

The artist is currently in Burundi where he was nominated under the Best East African Act category, an award he won recently.