Critics hoped to write off Sheebah in 2020 – Calvin

By Ahmad Muto

According to media personality Calvin Kalule popularly known as Calvin The Entertainer, critics had marked 2020 as singer Sheebah’s year of expiration but she managed to disapprove them.

In his opinion, Sheebah has cemented her position in the industry that even if she took a while without releasing songs, she will still be respected.

“People thought Sheebah would be written off this year but I think she has reached the point when even if she doesn’t release music, she has earned that respect. But because she is an artiste, you have to attach music to it.”

He also lauded her for flipping the doors Crysto Panda had struggled to open for years by lending her effort to the ‘Kyoyina Omanya’ remix that became an instant hit.

“Sheebah helping Cysto Panda on ‘Kyoyina Omanya’ opened doors for him. He tapped into her fan base and she tapped into his. Panda commands a huge following among teenagers,” he explained.

However, he said Spice Diana had a difficult 2020 after a good three years. That after ‘Omusheshe’ with Ray G, all the other songs where average, including her collaboration with Tanzania’s Harmonize that only helped tap into that market.