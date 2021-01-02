“Daddy Andre gave me this look,” Nina Rose

By Hussein Kiganda

Before Nina Akankunda populary known as Nina Rose got married to Daddy Andre, the singer was often criticized for having a very slim body with a tall height. Many likened her height to an ostrich’s and her size to that of a mosquito.

Of recent, having won the heart of famous producer and singer, Daddy Andre, she has been gaining weight and at the moment, she looks as pretty as any classic bride would be. Many have been wondering how the singer has managed to pull up herself to such a look.



Well, as the year 2020 saw it’s evening, the singer, who had appeared on a joint media show to usher in a new year, opened up on her weight gain and her recent pretty looks and size. She revealed that her hubby was the reason for her recent look since he gives her freedom and love.

“Andre gives me freedom, that is why you can see that my looks are now massive…,” She said.



About how she managed to hook up with Daddy Andre, who used to refer to her as his sister, she said they had been in touch for over eight years. She however failed to tell the public how the two had reached at a decision to officiate their love.

“Ohh! Haha! Me and Andre had been friends for over eight years only that the public did not know about it. You see, the truth is sometimes there are things that are not supposed to be let out to the public. We just have to let God do his things His way…,” She said.

She later promised not to fade like other artists who get married and fade away from the entertainment world. She promised that her and her hubby were going give the public the best and hottest music in 2021