EeZzy, Panda, Katatumba are the unluckiest artistes of 2020 – Sseguya

By Ahmad Muto

The self-styled president of gossip, Bukedde and Urban TV’s Josephat Sseguya has branded singers Cryto Panda, Eezy and Angella Katatumba as the unluckiest artistes he has ever seen.

He has argued that the time God chose to give them hit songs was the year a lockdown came into effect with no end yet in sight. Crysto Panda ‘Ebiluma Abayaye’ according to him would have been a cash cow given it is a popular street lingual that has cut across, appealing to even politicians.

Eezy got ‘Tumibiza sound’ that would have gotten him booked everywhere while Angella Katatumba who is a show off in his opinion got her one hit with ex-boyfriend, Daddy Andre which has made it a rich product in sentiment. That men assume she has money only to date her, realise she either doesn’t have it or is stingy and they kick rocks.

The most unlucky artistes here are those that had a lot of luck but they failed because of timing. “Crysto Panda scores a hit after years of struggling. Politicians use it in their campaigns. He is a journalist like us with no money but then God gave him a hit. In Covid-19, election season, he does not have a car he might be renting. Eezy gets a hit at a young age, would have been at every concert.”