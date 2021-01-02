Jim Nola MC ushers in New Year with bride

By Hussein Kiganda

As many were jubilating over the coming of a new year, rapper Jim Nola MC Abedunego was jubilating over officiating his love life with his girlfriend Noreen.

The rapper told The Kampala Sun that he did a kukyaala in Luwero to officially let the parents of his girlfriend know that he was serious about marrying their daughter. He said he really wanted to confirm to her girlfriend that his love was true and real because it had lasted for eight years.

“It was a kukyaala bro, It took place in Luwero.. she is called Noreen. She is my longtime girlfriend. We are counting 8 yrs down the road of love…,” He said.

Before 2020 went to its own, the rapper posted on his Facebook page photos of him and his newly bride that the Kukyaala was the best way he could bid fairwell to 2020.

“They don’t fall in love but instead climb it. With all the sweat, we are almost at the pick with you my love #Noelina. We’re counting 8 years down the road and I can testify it has been God. Like fire from the match box, we started from scratch. This is the best way to say bye bye to 2020…,” He wrote.

The artist recently released his “nkweza walumbe” and hit the limelight when he joined Feffe Busi’s “who is who” challenge and won the hearys of many.

Other artists who have ushered in the new year with love is the “kyoyoyo” singer Nina Rose who made kukyaala too a few months ago. We hope they keep their love tight.