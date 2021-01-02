Juliana endorses Shiru’s Yes We Can Album

By Julius Senyimba

DJ Shiru, yes, the 256 Spin Doctor real name Bashir Kiberu released his third album dubbed ‘Yes We Can’ which has received a couple of endorsements with the latest coming from overseas.



Ugandan singer Juliana Kanyomozi who has been abroad for months now went on her Instagram account and gave the album a thumbs up. “This is fire fire fire fire @djshiru.”

Well, they say when one runs out of words to describe something, it is a justification that it is a hot item.

The album features most of Uganda’s young talent like Ezzy,Fresh Kid, Victor Ruz, Fefe Busi and Spice Diana. It also includes Rwanda’s finest Deejay Pius and new talent from Colombia called Mery lions.

DJ Shiru’s work was also appreciated by Juliana’s fans in the comments section. Shiru too, thanked Juliana for the support.