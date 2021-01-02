Pallaso is untalented & naïve – Kasuku

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality and arts critic Kasuku has said that singer Pallaso has not grown musically but just got lucky because of Covid-19, hence getting the attention of music consumers.

He has written off the singer’s hit song, ‘Malamu’ that has surpassed one million views on Youtube arguing that it is not any different from his other songs like ‘Soma’, ‘mama’ or ‘Go down low’ with Sheebah. Adding that if it was not for the pandemic, it would be like any other average song.

“Malamu would just have been another average song in normal times. He’s had many other songs in the past that I listen to in my car, but people ask me to turn them off,” he said.

He also explained that he does not think Pallaso is talented but rather hard working like footballer Cristiano Ronaldo who puts in a lot of work, and he is naïve because he is very honest in an industry where to get to the top sometimes one has to betray. He said one time Chameleone played Pallaso by agreeing never to mix with socialite Bryan White again only to agree to go see him when the time came leaving Pallaso high and dry because he does not know business.