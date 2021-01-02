Sylvia Awori appointed OWC’s Director of Operations

By Ahmad Muto

Fashion entrepreneur Sylvia Awori is back in the news, this time not organising a fashion show but illustration growth.

The former Miss Uganda organiser is now the Director of Operations of Operation Wealth Creation that is headed by Gen. Salim Saleh.

She broke the news on Twitter on New Year’s Day. “I’m delighted to announce that on the 28-12-2020, I got promoted to the position of Director of Operations at @OWC_ug. My appreciation goes to the CIC @KagutaMuseveni and our CC @GenSalehOficial for believing in me and recognizing my, talents to lead and coordinate operations.”

She added: “I thank my Commanders and the whole OWC fraternity for entrusting me with these additional responsibilities$ duties as DoO in order to better contribute to the transformation of our nation. I’m very much aware of various challenges ahead: I’m ready to face them with the same vigor as I have over the years. Only this time I know better.”

It should be noted that in 2014, Miss Uganda Foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Operation Wealth Creation that saw that year’s theme set to interest the young people in the sector. Leah Kalanguka got crowned.