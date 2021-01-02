Weasel murders Kasita’s balance song

By Julius Senyimba

Karole Kasita’s song Balance already has a number of remixes out there with one of them featuring two seasoned musicians in Ziza Bafana and dancehall queen Bella.

The two did justice to the song and if you listen to it, you will repeat it for a couple of times. However, before the remix sinks into people’s hearts, Karole Kasita tabled a suggestion of having another remix of the same song.

This followed singer Weasel doing a freestyle on the song which the crowd around loved to the bone marrow. Karole was performing for a relatively big crowd and Weasel out of the blue approached her, asked for the microphone and did his thing.

Next was history as he murdered the song hence Karole asking her fans if it is right and just to have Weasel on the track.

“Should we also release this one? I love you bruv @weasel_manizo, thanks for vibing with me. Am the party turn up. #stagegoddess”

Your guess is as good as ours because the comments section did approve the suggestion.

Nahjo Kirk “We are waiting fi it”

Brian_brato994 “Yes yes yes amazing”

Zahie Harah “Fire you should release with him @weasel_manizo”

Bexx_adj “This is what One love creates….”