Chameleone praises brothers after astounding performance

By Bayan Nalubwama

For years, the Mayanja brothers (Jose Chameleon, Weasel and Pallaso) mush as they are very talented, have been known of triple trouble. However, the headlines are to change after the splendid performance they exhibited last night during the final episode of the club beatz at home. Feeling proud, Lord Mayor aspirant Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleon Has penned down an emotional message to his hardworking siblings. “Douglas Mayanja (Weasle) I hail you so much for being a very talented and patient brother – Regardless the hardships you have continued to prove many wrong by works thank you so much for tonight’s energy!!!! You are bad Bro. Am proud to be your brother forever will” Chameleon continued “Pius Mayanja,(Pallaso)You came in later and I used to overhear them thinking you are a piece of cake. Me who knows how talented you are was laughing in my fist because I knew time would prove them wrong and prove you right a million and more. Tonight I celebrate performing with you in a very special way am so proud of you.” It Should be noted that Chameleon was the first Mayanja to join the music industry and his talent and success inspired Weasle, Pallaso and the late AK 47