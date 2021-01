By Bayan Nalubwama

Television host and beautician Judithiana Namazzi aka Judithiana is Soo excited about walking down the aisle. Sharing her 2021 resolutions, the Jekiri host noted getting married as her number one goal. “For me 2021 is about Judithiana Becoming Mrs Nduggwa…” She said Judithiana said yes to her Fiance Joel Ndugwa 11 months ago.