Zahara Toto trolled over bleaching

By Hussein Kiganda

When you become a celebrity, you have to mind about everything that you use, drink or even eat. When you have allergies, you just need to note them down and avoid them or else you need to keep away from the media.

Well, TV presenter Zahara Toto is getting is due treatment on social media after one of her photos landed in the hands of those whose eyes will never miss out on anything. Many have commented of her skin colour which to them looks brown but she is originally dark. With their luganda slogan,”yakwta mukizigo”, they have posted a photo of her brown skin with dark nuckles.

A one promoter Rymmarcus D’Unruly Slimking posted her photo on his Facebook page with trolling words, “olw’ekizigo abaana baganza entulege(zebra) Feffe Bussi music should tell Toto to work upon the fingers too…”

There are many other people who have been trolled over bleaching including Badblack, Spice Diana, Maama Fina and many others. Mama Lususu should be proud of her work.