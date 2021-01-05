Pallaso lauds manager Karma Ivan

By Hussein Kiganda

Pius Mayanja also commonly known as Pallaso has credit his current manager Ivan Lubega commonly known as Kama Ivan of Kama Ivan management for all his success this year.

After a successful run this year, which saw him appear on the Bebe Cool list and having delivered a massive performance together with the other Mayanjas on the Club Beats online show a few days ago, the “malamu” singer rushed to his social media handles and applauded his manager saying that he was the reason for his great achievements this year.

“Team work makes the dream work. I couldn’t do it alone without you Kama. You are the manager of the year. Thanks for believing in me,” Pallaso tweeted.

Last year, the singer was involved in a saga which saw him being beaten in South Africa where he called it as being connected to xenophobia yet in Uganda, many saw it as a stunt that he planned to see himself comeback into the limelight.

This year, with his songs malamu, Ani oyo, kirira, wikid and others, he managed to stay in the airwaves hence appearing on the Bebe Cool list. We hope he will maintain this. When he had just come from the US, he was a hot cake with hits like “omusawo wo akola” and others but it all ended in silence after a few years.