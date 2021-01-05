Rema’s collabo video with The Ben receives mixed reactions

By Hussein Kiganda

Rema Namakula and Rwandab star, The Ben have released visuals for their collabo called “this is love” but the romantic scenes in the video has left fans of both speaking in tongues. With the romantic moves, touches and glances at one another, some Facebook in-laws are not letting this go unnoticed.

On Facebook, some fans have reminded Rema of the fact that she is now married to Sebunya and therefore she should refrain from such performances in videos. Others asked Rema why she is not carrying Sebunya’s child but instead giving more time to music.” Hamza wakufa anti azzee yo ewa basemyekozo, mbu teri musajja amukwatako okujjako Hamza…, Kati Ben akoze ki… “Kushi Shakir commented on one of his posts.

” Bino byona singa Muzaata waali tebyalitusewo Kati emali ya Hamza bajikwatako buterevu, mpozzi bamuwa emyaka emeka olekere awo okuyimba?…, ” Diana K stargal commented.

“Muzaata’s ghost where are you? She has started misbehaving…” Miriam Miriam wrote.

“Eeeehh omukulu agenze nasiba akatanmbaala nafananamu Kenzo, though the kayimba is Soo good…,” Naava Caroline wrote.

“Woow! So cute my Dive. I really can’t wait to watch it. Naye editor mugambe akaleega kasesetuka, ate ka clip yakaleseemu mukwano…,” Reane Parks wrote.

Gwe kola gwakuyimba mukifwo kyokuzalira doctor, oba omuyise mwanyoko…” Faty Boo replied.