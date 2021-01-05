Violah Nakitende releases quarantine album

By Hussein Kiganda

Quarantine must have been one of the commonly used words last year with it’s cousin words like lockdown, curfew, okwetsyamura, COVID19 and pandemic. Many artists sang about quarantine and Violah Nakitende is one of them.

Well, the singer under Sabula management has released an album called “Quarantine Music wrap up” with a list of songs that she released during the lockdown. The album features songs like kyagu P7, tusabayo akaseera, neighbour, pamella, sanitizer, empingu and omwaka omukadde which is her latest.

The singer stepped into limelight when she released songs like tosiimula, wankuza, taata bulamu, ndi wuwo, nkomye kugwe, kasukali keko and many others.

The singer seems not to be in the limelight as she was when she released her nkomye kugwe and tosiimula and is struggling to get back on the music scene. In her struggle to have a say in the music industry, she is reported to have staged stunts like fainting when she took weight reduction pills to keep a portable size and another was that when she was said to be a lover to her manager, a famous producer, Baur of Sabula records. We hope the album will lift her up.