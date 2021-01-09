Canary redeems self from rape allegation

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality Canary Mugume days ago had his name on the line after a lady claimed the investigative journalist raped her years ago.

A Twitter user going by the name Cherry Gisha claimed Canary’s friends advised him to rape her. In what the online community largely claimed was a smear campaign given it emerged days after he trolled the first son, Gen Muhoozi, it looked like at act of revenge.

After largely remaining mute on the issue, he has now confirmed that he investigated and it is a fake account.

He tweeted: “Her pictures are being used wrongly to blackmail me. The real person in the picture is called Eliyah Abdul who I spoke to on phone yesterday. ‘Cherry Gisha’ is a catfish & is a boy tweeting. How do you blackmail an investigative journalist who will find out who you are?”

He added: “Treat everything from this account as fake. The boy tweeting will soon be exposed with his entire blackmail group, who are paid just to spoil people’s names.”

And Ugandans with their love for drama weren’t missing out on this one;

Mwana Mulenzi: “Yes Canary, we were sure these were lies. However, can you please share the digits of this actual lady such that we can proceed with investigation.”

Saphrah: “Heheh I knew you were not silent for nothing. Expose the gang tweyongyereyo. Haza manya you’re lucky they even got you a cute face. Nomanya kukukomaho ekitaka??”