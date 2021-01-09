Fik Fameica named by BBC among most promising talents

By Ahmad Muto

Rapper Fik Fameica has been named by BBC as one of the ten artistes to look out for in 2021.

Fameica is the only Ugandan that featured on the list that has Tanzania’s Zuchu, Cape Verde’s Soraia Ramos, Zimbabwe’s Sha Sha among other names from South Africa, and DRC. Omah Lay and Tems from Nigeria didn’t miss out on the list too. They must ring a bell here in Uganda given they spent days in the coolers after violating Covid-19 control measures.

On Fameica, BBC wrote: “The 24-year-old steers away from typical mainstream Ugandan music and experiments with his sound that has been influenced by reggae.

Fik Fameica is breaking divisions and connecting with many young people through his music and has already scored collaborations with well-known artists from across Africa, including Patoranking, Vanessa Mdee and Joeboy.”

The list has ten artistes and Fameica shared it everywhere on social media.