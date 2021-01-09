I am proud of my new smile, Azawi

By Julius Senyimba

You know that feeling of walking out of your crib smart in your new shoes walking as if you’re skiing on ice.

Well, that’s singer Azawi’s world right now thanks to a new expensive smile.

The singer had her denture fixed and properly aligned a couple of weeks back and since then, her confidence of smiling is growing every single day that passes.

It was evident again when she posted a photo of her with a wild smile but the killer was in the caption. “It’s the smile for me.”

For those who were good in photograph interpretation in Geography, your answer spot on but if you guess out of; reminding the world of her expensive smile or notifying those who had missed her previous posts, you deserve a see me teacher with an exclamation mark.

Supii Baibe “Expensive smile aye”

Seed_ni_ “Congs upon working on the dental formula, you look more burning.”

Simab Icon replied to Seed_ni_ “with time a lot have to change with her bear with it”

Mutesi Ritah “Your own outfit is fire, love it. Unique”

Kamya Kenedy “Beautiful smile”